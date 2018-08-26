BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $517,748.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $67,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock worth $798,650. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.