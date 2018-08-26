Brokerages Set Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Price Target at $55.22

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

SYNA opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $6,921,210.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,035 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,892. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $252,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

