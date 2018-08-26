Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (PFE) PT at $41.29

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 29,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.