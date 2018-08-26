Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Price Target at $73.50

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $63.40. 77,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,698. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.60 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

