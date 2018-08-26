Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Target Price at $13.60

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,904,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.76.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

