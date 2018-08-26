Brokerages Set F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Target Price at $16.60

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 1,379,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.86 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at $427,140.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in F.N.B. by 582.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $124,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $136,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.