Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) PT at $10.00

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 163,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

