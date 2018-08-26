Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) PT at $10.00

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th.
Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 163,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.
