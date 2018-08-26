Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) PT at $17.75

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 99,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,336. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $564.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 25,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $344,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,637.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 49,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $682,701.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,371. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 221,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 615,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.