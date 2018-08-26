Brokerages Set $5.00 Price Target for XCel Brands Inc (XELB)

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.48% of XCel Brands worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

XELB opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. research analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.