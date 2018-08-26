Brokerages Set $21.50 Price Target for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (TGS)

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGS. Santander raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 735,832 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 874,260 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 831,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 712,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 382,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGS opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s previous annual dividend of $0.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

