Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.59). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of ZYNE remained flat at $$6.30 during midday trading on Friday. 179,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,119. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 4.44.

In other Zynerba Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Armando Anido purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 352,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,971.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,203 shares of company stock worth $255,903. Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 120,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply