Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.59). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of ZYNE remained flat at $$6.30 during midday trading on Friday. 179,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,119. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 4.44.

In other Zynerba Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Armando Anido purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 352,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,971.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,203 shares of company stock worth $255,903. Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 120,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.