Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.08). XOMA posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 379.39% and a net margin of 43.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XOMA by 82.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

XOMA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.64. XOMA has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

