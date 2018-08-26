Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $308.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.20 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $250.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PDS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

NYSE:PDS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.79. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

