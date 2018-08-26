Brokerages Expect PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PFSweb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. PFSweb posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PFSweb will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PFSweb.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

PFSW opened at $8.37 on Friday. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PFSweb (PFSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.