Brokerages Expect HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 91,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HopFed Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.18. HopFed Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

