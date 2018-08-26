Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to report sales of $441.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.50 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Leonard Potter bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,605,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 944,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 934,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,302,000 after purchasing an additional 787,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 412,680 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,473,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

