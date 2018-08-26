Brokerages Expect Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (CCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concord Medical Services’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concord Medical Services will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concord Medical Services.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CCM stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.63. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

