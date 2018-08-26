Brokerages Expect City Office REIT Inc (CIO) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$12.97 on Friday. 160,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,195. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $468.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,981 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in City Office REIT by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

