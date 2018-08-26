Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $24.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $28.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 6,529,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,639. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.17.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

