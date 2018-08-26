Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc (TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Trimble reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 1,255,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. Trimble has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,535,820.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,399. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 61.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,732,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trimble by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Trimble by 87.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 448,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

