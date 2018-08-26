Brokerages Anticipate TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) will post sales of $57.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransMontaigne Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $55.52 million. TransMontaigne Partners posted sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners will report full-year sales of $227.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $232.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $236.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $251.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransMontaigne Partners.

Get TransMontaigne Partners alerts:

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on TransMontaigne Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMontaigne Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TransMontaigne Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:TLP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,736. The company has a market cap of $627.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. TransMontaigne Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. TransMontaigne Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 21,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMontaigne Partners (TLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMontaigne Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMontaigne Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.