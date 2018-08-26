Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on OncoSec Medical to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Punit Dhillon sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $39,121.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,702 shares in the company, valued at $494,425.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard B. Slansky sold 84,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,127.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,106 shares of company stock valued at $419,658. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. venBio Select Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 47.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,215,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,035,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 2,073.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 954,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 221,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

ONCS opened at $1.43 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.