Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.55. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $169,930 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

