Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.67 Million

Analysts expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce $11.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the lowest is $11.53 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $45.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 million to $45.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $50.73 million to $51.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 price target on Bank Of Princeton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $232,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

