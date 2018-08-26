Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.