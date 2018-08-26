BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,759 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,592,000 after acquiring an additional 123,780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,252,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,071,000 after acquiring an additional 176,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 57.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

