BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $32,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.