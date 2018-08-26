BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $38.60 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $38,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $101.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $259,109.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,936. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

