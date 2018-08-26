BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98,037 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for approximately 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $171,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $396,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,281,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,438,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.