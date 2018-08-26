Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 245,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.97 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

