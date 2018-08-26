Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Brinker International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Brinker International from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Brinker International to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other Brinker International news, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $180,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $209,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 913.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

EAT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 894,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,218. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $817.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

