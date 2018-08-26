Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridgewater Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7799792638515 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 25,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,036. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 8,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 2,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $25,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

