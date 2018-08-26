Brent D. Willis Acquires 78,000 Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) CEO Brent D. Willis acquired 78,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.32 on Friday. New Age Beverages Corp has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48.

NBEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 160,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,252,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

