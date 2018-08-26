BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $236,000. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BPMP opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.05. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 519.05%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

