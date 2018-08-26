Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Receives $40.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 447,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,172. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,411. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,588.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,712.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.