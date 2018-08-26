Boston Partners Takes Position in AstroNova Inc (ALOT)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Boston Partners owned 0.42% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 164.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Natalizia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $21.15 on Friday. AstroNova Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

