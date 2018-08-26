Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 16,955 Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,820.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $537,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,159,229.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.