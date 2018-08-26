Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 106,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 47,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Boston Beer stock opened at $312.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.51. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.