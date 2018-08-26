BoostCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $93,499.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022893 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004250 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030550 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00241409 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011100 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.