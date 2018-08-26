Booking (BKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,903.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 89.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $616,639,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

