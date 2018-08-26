Bojangles (BOJA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOJA. TheStreet cut shares of Bojangles from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bojangles presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.86.

Get Bojangles alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOJA opened at $14.75 on Friday. Bojangles has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $543.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Bojangles had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Bojangles’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bojangles by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 261,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bojangles by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bojangles by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 987,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bojangles by 30.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 88,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bojangles in the second quarter worth about $4,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bojangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bojangles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.