Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Hold Rating for Navigators Group (NAVG)

Boenning Scattergood restated their hold rating on shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

“We view the agreement as fair for Navigators’ shareholders. However, Navigators has a 30-day window to seek competing proposals, and we believe the $70 purchase price leaves some room for a higher competing bid. We believe Navigators has an attractive global platform with a long-standing specialization in the marine insurance niche. Over the last two decades, the company has grown by expanding its products to a more diversified book of specialty insurance, including professional liability and assumed reinsurance products. We are making no changes to our estimates or Neutral rating.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigators Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Navigators Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 target price on Navigators Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of Navigators Group stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Navigators Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.13 million. analysts expect that Navigators Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the first quarter worth about $7,220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Navigators Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Navigators Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navigators Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

