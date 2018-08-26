BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,588 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Saul Centers news, insider Christopher Netter sold 7,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven N. Corey sold 3,750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $222,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $921,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

