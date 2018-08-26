BMO Capital Markets Boosts Medtronic (MDT) Price Target to $104.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.92.

Medtronic stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 60.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

