Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,369,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,383,000 after buying an additional 101,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,462,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,781,000 after buying an additional 1,589,579 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,298,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,538,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 844,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 152,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,815,230.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,707. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “$21.25” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

