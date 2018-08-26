Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,369,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,383,000 after buying an additional 101,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 182.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,462,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,579 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $58,763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,298,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 763,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $4,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,831 shares of company stock worth $14,667,707. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “$21.25” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

