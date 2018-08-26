Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $141,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 49.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.