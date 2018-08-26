Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (MCA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7959308677848 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $13.36 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.