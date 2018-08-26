Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.431475753787 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MQY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. 44,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,935. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

