BlackRock Inc. Purchases 858,755 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $5,667,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,467 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,704,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,796,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 245,258.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 358,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 358,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 2,406 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.11, for a total value of $498,306.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

